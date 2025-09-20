Left Menu

Justice Department Seeks 30-Year Sentence in Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

Prosecutors seek a 30-year sentence for Nicholas Roske, who attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh in 2022. Defense argues for a lesser sentence. Roske, now known as Sophie, pleaded guilty, cooperated with authorities, and was motivated by opposition to impending Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 05:21 IST
Justice Department Seeks 30-Year Sentence in Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

On Friday, United States prosecutors urged a judge to impose a 30-year prison sentence on Nicholas Roske, now recognized as Sophie Roske, for her 2022 assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Roske traveled from Simi Valley, California, to Justice Kavanaugh's Maryland residence on June 7, 2022. Confronted by U.S. marshals outside the house, Roske called 911 to report suicidal thoughts and a plan to murder Kavanaugh. This move, prosecutors claim, was a calculated effort to destabilize the U.S. government. Roske had also allegedly expressed intentions to target other Supreme Court justices, unnamed in court documents.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the act as a direct attack on the judicial system. While the prosecution demands a substantial sentence, Roske's lawyers propose a maximum of 96 months, citing her cooperation and willingness to turn herself in following the incident, which occurred amid the anticipations of key rulings on abortion and gun regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
2
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India
3
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
4
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025