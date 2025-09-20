Tesla Granted Approval for Autonomous Robotaxi Trials in Arizona
Tesla has received authorization to begin testing autonomous robotaxi services in Arizona with safety monitors. This follows an earlier trial in Austin, Texas. The company aims to launch the service to half of the U.S. by the end of the year, according to CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla has cleared a significant regulatory milestone, receiving authorization to initiate autonomous robotaxi testing in Arizona. According to the state's transportation department, the company will trial its innovative service under strict safety protocols in the Phoenix Metro area.
The approval follows a preliminary trial conducted in Austin, Texas, earlier this year. That pilot involved limited-scale testing with a dozen vehicles and included stringent safety measures, such as a safety monitor in each car.
While Tesla was not immediately available for comment, the company's CEO Elon Musk has indicated that the eventual goal is to roll out this autonomous ride-hailing service to approximately half of the U.S. population by year-end.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- autonomous
- robotaxi
- Arizona
- Elon Musk
- ride-hailing
- transportation
- technology
- safety
- service
ALSO READ
UK home secretary condemns violence, calls out Elon Musk for attack on ancient democracy
Elon Musk's Starlink reports service outage, website shows
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's Starlink reports service outage, thousands of users affected
British politicians condemn Elon Musk's comments at anti-migrant rally