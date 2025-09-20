Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Police Nab Gangster Lallu After Rohini Encounter

Gangster Lallu, aged 23, and his associate were arrested during a police encounter in Rohini, resulting in injuries. Police intercepted their car to thwart an attack on a Gau Rakshak Dal member. Two gang members escaped, while firearms were seized from the scene of the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:43 IST
Early Saturday, a dramatic encounter unfolded in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, resulting in the arrest of a notorious gangster, Lallu alias Ashroo, and his associate. The confrontation began around 2.40 am near Sector-24's Bankey Bihari temple when police intercepted a vehicle after receiving intelligence about a planned attack.

The suspects, linked to the Gogi gang, attempted to evade capture by ramming their car into a police vehicle and opening fire. In response, law enforcement officers engaged in a brief but intense exchange of gunfire, ultimately injuring Lallu and his associate, Irfan.

Following the encounter, authorities arrested another accomplice, Nitesh, while two others managed to escape. The police recovered two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm from the scene and have launched efforts to apprehend the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

