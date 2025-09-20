High-Stakes Showdown: Police Nab Gangster Lallu After Rohini Encounter

Early Saturday, a dramatic encounter unfolded in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, resulting in the arrest of a notorious gangster, Lallu alias Ashroo, and his associate. The confrontation began around 2.40 am near Sector-24's Bankey Bihari temple when police intercepted a vehicle after receiving intelligence about a planned attack.

The suspects, linked to the Gogi gang, attempted to evade capture by ramming their car into a police vehicle and opening fire. In response, law enforcement officers engaged in a brief but intense exchange of gunfire, ultimately injuring Lallu and his associate, Irfan.

Following the encounter, authorities arrested another accomplice, Nitesh, while two others managed to escape. The police recovered two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm from the scene and have launched efforts to apprehend the fugitives.

