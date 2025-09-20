Kerala's WhatsApp Vigilantes: Tackling Public Waste with Fines and Rewards

Over 60 lakh in fines were imposed by Kerala's Local Self Government Department (LSGD), thanks to public reporting of waste dumping via a dedicated WhatsApp number, officials revealed on Saturday. The initiative empowered citizens, offering them rewards totaling Rs 1,29,750 for providing actionable information.

In one year, the public's use of WhatsApp for reporting led to Rs 61,47,550 in fines across 755 cases. Prosecution proceedings were initiated in 63 of these instances, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating illegal waste disposal effectively.

Since launching, the initiative has significantly increased vigilance, with a total of 7,362 actionable complaints from 12,265 submissions—particularly in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. M B Rajesh, LSGD Minister, commended the public's participation in promoting accountable waste management practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)