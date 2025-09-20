Close Call: Police Training School Incident

In a startling incident at the police training school in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, a head constable miraculously escaped harm after his trainee colleague allegedly fired at him amid a heated dispute.

The victim, Head Constable Chhote Lal Kol, was unharmed as the bullet narrowly missed him. The confrontation erupted when trainee constable, Kamal Singh Maravi, arrived intoxicated and late for duty, leading to the altercation.

Following the incident, Maravi was promptly arrested by a police team and has since been suspended. The police have initiated departmental action, and a court has remanded him in judicial custody. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lovely Soni, confirmed these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)