Left Menu

Implications of New H1B Restrictions on Indian Talent

India expressed concern over the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa program, citing potential humanitarian impacts and disruptions for Indian professionals in the U.S. India's government, alongside industries, hopes for a constructive U.S. response, emphasizing the importance of skilled talent mobility for bilateral innovation and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:34 IST
Implications of New H1B Restrictions on Indian Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government voiced its concern on Saturday regarding the Trump administration's newly imposed restrictions on the H1B visa program, which officials fear could bring about humanitarian issues.

This response came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a USD 100,000 annual fee per H-1B visa, a decision projected to negatively affect Indian professionals employed in the United States.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, urged for U.S. policymakers to consider the deeper implications of such measures on families and skilled workforce exchanges, which have historically bolstered innovation and economic ties between India and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
2
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
3
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
4
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025