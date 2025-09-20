Implications of New H1B Restrictions on Indian Talent

The Indian government voiced its concern on Saturday regarding the Trump administration's newly imposed restrictions on the H1B visa program, which officials fear could bring about humanitarian issues.

This response came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a USD 100,000 annual fee per H-1B visa, a decision projected to negatively affect Indian professionals employed in the United States.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, urged for U.S. policymakers to consider the deeper implications of such measures on families and skilled workforce exchanges, which have historically bolstered innovation and economic ties between India and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)