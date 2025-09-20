Left Menu

Fatal Dispute: Three Arrested for Murder in Swaroop Nagar

Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing Devender, a 26-year-old man, to death over a minor dispute in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. The suspects, identified through CCTV and eyewitness accounts, were apprehended, with one weapon seized. An associate is still being sought by the police.

Fatal Dispute: Three Arrested for Murder in Swaroop Nagar
In a tragic turn of events, three men were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar. The incident unfolded following a trivial altercation, resulting in the death of Devender, a local resident.

The suspects, identified as Rohit, Avinash, and Pawan, were nabbed by law enforcement officials who pieced together evidence from surveillance footage, witness testimonies, and other investigative techniques. A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was retrieved during the arrests.

Despite successfully capturing the trio, police efforts continue to locate an additional suspect, Vikas, thought to be involved in the crime. Authorities have assured the public of ongoing commitment to justice and safety in the region, while forensics examine key evidence obtained.

