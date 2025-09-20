Tragedy in Taloja: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered

A shocking incident has rocked the Taloja Phase-2 area, where a 17-year-old girl was found murdered in her home, according to local police reports released on Saturday.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday during the absence of the girl's mother, who had left the house for work, leaving the teenager alone.

The police revealed that the assailant, who remains unidentified, fatally attacked the girl by hitting her on the head and stabbing her in the neck. A case of murder, registered under BNS Section 103(1), signifies the seriousness of the crime, as authorities intensify their search for the perpetrator.

