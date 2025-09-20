Left Menu

Illegal Cattle Transport and Massive Ganja Seizure in Jharkhand

Six cattle were rescued and two individuals arrested for illegal transportation in Simdega, Jharkhand. During the operation, police also seized 160 kg of ganja valued at around Rs 80 lakh. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:48 IST
Illegal Cattle Transport and Massive Ganja Seizure in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Jharkhand's Simdega district successfully intervened in an illegal cattle transport operation, rescuing six cattle and arresting two individuals. The swift response came after a tip-off prompted police to set up checkpoints at various locations, including near Gangutoli chowk.

During a meticulous inspection, law enforcement officers discovered the animals being transported unlawfully. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baiju Uraon confirmed the arrests and rescue of the cattle, emphasizing the police's commitment to combating illegal activities.

In addition to the livestock rescue, the operation led to the seizure of 160 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 80 lakh from another vehicle. The significant drug haul underscores the ongoing challenges faced by police in control efforts, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

