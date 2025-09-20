Police Clash with Notorious Gangsters: High-Noon Drama in Rohini's Sector 24

In a dramatic face-off in Rohini's Sector 24, police clashed with notorious gangsters early Saturday morning, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. The confrontation disrupted the tranquility of the residential area as law enforcement moved to prevent a planned assault on a gau raksha dal member.

Lallu, a prominent figure associated with the Gogi gang, and his aide Irfan, both sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter. Two other suspects managed to escape the scene. The apprehended individuals were reportedly involved in multiple criminal activities, including planned attacks and disseminating violent content on social media.

The police operation was prompted by intelligence regarding a threat to a community leader following a 'Maha Sabha' meeting. During the encounter, two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm were confiscated from the suspects, highlighting the seriousness of their criminal intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)