Police Clash with Notorious Gangsters: High-Noon Drama in Rohini's Sector 24

In Rohini's Sector 24, police faced off against the Gogi gang members early Saturday, resulting in the arrest of three gangsters. The confrontation was linked to plans of attacking a gau raksha dal member. Injured gangsters were apprehended, and firearms were seized following the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic face-off in Rohini's Sector 24, police clashed with notorious gangsters early Saturday morning, resulting in the arrest of three individuals. The confrontation disrupted the tranquility of the residential area as law enforcement moved to prevent a planned assault on a gau raksha dal member.

Lallu, a prominent figure associated with the Gogi gang, and his aide Irfan, both sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter. Two other suspects managed to escape the scene. The apprehended individuals were reportedly involved in multiple criminal activities, including planned attacks and disseminating violent content on social media.

The police operation was prompted by intelligence regarding a threat to a community leader following a 'Maha Sabha' meeting. During the encounter, two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm were confiscated from the suspects, highlighting the seriousness of their criminal intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

