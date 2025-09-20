Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Dialogue and Recovery
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for the judiciary to independently handle JKLF chairman Yasin Malik's case, highlighting Malik's shift from violence to dialogue. Amidst political pressures, Abdullah remains focused on recovering from recent floods, hoping for federal aid and revitalizing tourism post-attack.
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, urged the judiciary to impartially decide on the case against JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, emphasizing Malik's transition from militancy to advocating dialogue.
Abdullah's comments followed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a humane approach toward Malik, who is imprisoned for terror funding and other charges. The Chief Minister insisted politics should remain separate from judicial decisions.
Amid political challenges, Abdullah remains committed to aiding flood-affected communities and reviving the struggling tourism sector. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits, Abdullah hopes for substantial federal support to aid recovery efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.
