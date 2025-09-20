Owaisi Criticizes US H1B Visa Hike as Government's Foreign Policy Flop
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Indian government's handling of US relations following a steep hike in H1B visa fees under Trump's administration. He argues the US does not see India as an ally despite the strategic partnership, and urges introspection on India's foreign policy strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Indian government's foreign policy strategy after the US imposed a significant hike on H1B visa fees.
Owaisi accused the Modi administration of failing to secure India's interests, highlighting the US's move as evidence of a weakened strategic partnership.
The politician called for a review of foreign policy, emphasizing the need to prioritize common Indians' interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana and New Jersey Forge Strategic Partnership for Economic Growth
Albanese's U.S. Visit: AUKUS Talks and Strategic Partnerships
Congress Criticizes Modi’s Foreign Policy: Saudi-Pakistan Pact Raises Concerns
PVV Infra Limited Boosts Solar Footprint with Strategic Partnership
Putin hails PM Modi's role in strengthening Russia-India strategic partnership on his birthday