Polish Airspace Defended Amid Russian Tensions

Poland and NATO allies took action to protect Polish airspace after Russian airstrikes targeted areas near its border with Ukraine. Tensions rose following Russian airspace violations over NATO regions. Polish air defense systems were on high alert, and a significant operation ensued involving various defense mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO-member Poland deployed aircraft on Saturday to safeguard its airspace following Russian airstrikes aimed at western Ukraine near the Polish border. This response from the Polish armed forces came amid escalating concerns over airspace security in the eastern-flank NATO regions.

Earlier this month, Poland intercepted suspected Russian drones, with recent incidents involving Russian military jets breaching NATO's airspace in Estonia, sparking heightened alerts. Polish and NATO aircraft have been actively patrolling the airspace while defensive systems have been elevated to their highest alert status, according to an operational command post on X.

Ukraine was under air raid alerts early on Saturday, anticipating Russian missile and drone strikes. These alerts ended shortly after 0500 GMT following the cessation of Russian airstrikes, as confirmed by Polish operational command. Meanwhile, Polish authorities believe they have located the last of the suspected drones that infiltrated Polish airspace on September 9-10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

