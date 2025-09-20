Left Menu

British Couple Released by Taliban Returns Home After Seven-Month Ordeal

A British couple detained for over seven months in Afghanistan has returned to the UK. Peter and Barbie Reynolds, who ran an education organization in Bamiyan, were released by the Taliban. Their detention highlights Western concerns regarding Taliban conduct since their 2021 takeover.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:47 IST
A British couple who spent over seven months in detention under Taliban custody returned to the UK on Saturday. Peter and Barbie Reynolds, aged 80 and 76, were detained on undisclosed charges and held in a maximum security prison in Afghanistan.

The couple, who had lived in Afghanistan for 18 years, chose to stay after the Taliban's 2021 takeover and ran an education-focused organization. Their ordeal underscores international concerns about the Taliban's actions and human rights record since seizing control from a US-backed government.

Their release, facilitated by Qatar, may be indicative of the Taliban's strategic efforts to gain international recognition. As part of a broader agenda, the Taliban recently engaged in prisoner exchanges with the US. Yet, the West remains cautious in providing aid, wary of human rights issues under Taliban rule.

