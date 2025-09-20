Tragic Love Affair Ends in Fatal Beating in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, a young man named Amar Singh was reportedly beaten to death over a love affair. His family claims he was attacked by youths who opposed the relationship. Despite being taken to a hospital, Singh succumbed to his injuries, prompting police to launch an investigation.
A man was allegedly beaten to death in Vijaypur, Uttar Pradesh, raising questions about vigilante justice tied to personal relationships.
Amar Singh, a 20-year-old from Prempuri village, was discovered unconscious and later died on the way to a medical facility, as confirmed by police officials.
The police have started an investigation, with the victim's family alleging that Singh was beaten and poisoned by youths disapproving of his love affair.
