Left Menu

Trump’s New H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Panic Among Indian Tech Professionals

The White House clarified the $100,000 H-1B visa fee applies only to new applicants. President Trump's proclamation has created panic among Indian professionals in the US. The sudden increase leads to legal concerns and travel anxieties, as affected individuals reconsider their international plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 00:19 IST
Trump’s New H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Panic Among Indian Tech Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's administration has shocked the tech industry by announcing a tenfold increase in the H-1B visa fee, now set at $100,000 per applicant. Though intended only for new applications, the change has triggered widespread concern among skilled Indian professionals working in the U.S.

Legal experts anticipate challenges against the steep fee hike, which could significantly impact businesses relying on international talent. Immigration attorneys have urged those currently holding H-1B visas to reconsider their travel plans immediately, as the abrupt policy shift risks leaving many stranded overseas.

The emotional climate amongst H-1B visa holders is fraught with panic and uncertainty. With holiday travel plans looming and a lack of clarity surrounding the new regulation's implementation, many are left scrambling for solutions. The traditional H-1B visa cost ranges between $2,000 and $5,000, depending on various factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025