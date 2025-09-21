Trump’s New H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Panic Among Indian Tech Professionals

President Donald Trump's administration has shocked the tech industry by announcing a tenfold increase in the H-1B visa fee, now set at $100,000 per applicant. Though intended only for new applications, the change has triggered widespread concern among skilled Indian professionals working in the U.S.

Legal experts anticipate challenges against the steep fee hike, which could significantly impact businesses relying on international talent. Immigration attorneys have urged those currently holding H-1B visas to reconsider their travel plans immediately, as the abrupt policy shift risks leaving many stranded overseas.

The emotional climate amongst H-1B visa holders is fraught with panic and uncertainty. With holiday travel plans looming and a lack of clarity surrounding the new regulation's implementation, many are left scrambling for solutions. The traditional H-1B visa cost ranges between $2,000 and $5,000, depending on various factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)