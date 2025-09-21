Left Menu

Britain's Stand on Palestinian State Recognition

Britain's deputy prime minister, David Lammy, emphasized the need for recognition of a Palestinian state to be part of a broader peace process and not a quick fix. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stance remains that recognition will depend on Israel's actions towards a two-state solution amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:43 IST
Britain's Stand on Palestinian State Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, stated on Sunday that simply recognizing a Palestinian state won't result in its immediate realization. Emphasizing the need for such a move to be embedded within a wider peace process, Lammy's comments come amid ongoing conflicts in the region.

Lammy mentioned that any step towards recognizing Palestine aims to preserve the viability of a two-state solution. He also indicated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is weighing the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state, with an announcement expected later that day.

Starmer had earlier declared that formal recognition would depend on various conditions, including a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and a clear commitment from Israel not to annex the West Bank or hinder the peace process. Unfortunately, recent events, such as the attack involving Qatar, have diminished hopes of a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
2
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
3
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
4
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025