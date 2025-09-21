Britain's Stand on Palestinian State Recognition
Britain's deputy prime minister, David Lammy, emphasized the need for recognition of a Palestinian state to be part of a broader peace process and not a quick fix. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stance remains that recognition will depend on Israel's actions towards a two-state solution amid ongoing conflicts.
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, stated on Sunday that simply recognizing a Palestinian state won't result in its immediate realization. Emphasizing the need for such a move to be embedded within a wider peace process, Lammy's comments come amid ongoing conflicts in the region.
Lammy mentioned that any step towards recognizing Palestine aims to preserve the viability of a two-state solution. He also indicated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is weighing the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state, with an announcement expected later that day.
Starmer had earlier declared that formal recognition would depend on various conditions, including a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and a clear commitment from Israel not to annex the West Bank or hinder the peace process. Unfortunately, recent events, such as the attack involving Qatar, have diminished hopes of a ceasefire.
