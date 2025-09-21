Hacked Social Media Account Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's social media account was hacked on Sunday, displaying Pakistani and Turkish flags. The incident, resolved in 45 minutes, raises cybersecurity questions. Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the state’s cyber resilience, demanding answers from the home department on citizen data protection.
The social media account of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was hacked on Sunday, shocking the political landscape. Hackers posted images of the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, creating unrest just before the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.
The situation was resolved within 45 minutes, but the incident drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Senior Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the state government's cyber security framework, emphasizing the need for transparent protocols to protect citizens.
As the 'Golden Data' scheme looks to centralize information, this breach places the home department under scrutiny. Questions persist about the state's capacity to protect sensitive data and digital platforms from such cyberattacks.
