Hacked Social Media Account Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns in Maharashtra

The social media account of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was hacked on Sunday, shocking the political landscape. Hackers posted images of the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, creating unrest just before the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

The situation was resolved within 45 minutes, but the incident drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Senior Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the state government's cyber security framework, emphasizing the need for transparent protocols to protect citizens.

As the 'Golden Data' scheme looks to centralize information, this breach places the home department under scrutiny. Questions persist about the state's capacity to protect sensitive data and digital platforms from such cyberattacks.