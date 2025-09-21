Left Menu

Britain's Role in Prolonging the Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin has stated that Britain plays a leading role among those advocating the continuation of the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserts that efforts by Western nations to intensify pressure on Russia are ineffective and counterproductive to resolving the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:11 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin has accused the United Kingdom of spearheading efforts to prolong the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that attempts by Western nations to escalate pressure against Russia will prove futile in their aim to end the conflict.

Peskov's remarks suggest that Russia remains defiant despite increasing international calls for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

