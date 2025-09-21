Britain's Role in Prolonging the Ukraine Conflict
The Kremlin has stated that Britain plays a leading role among those advocating the continuation of the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserts that efforts by Western nations to intensify pressure on Russia are ineffective and counterproductive to resolving the war.
The Kremlin has accused the United Kingdom of spearheading efforts to prolong the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a report by Russian state news agency RIA.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that attempts by Western nations to escalate pressure against Russia will prove futile in their aim to end the conflict.
Peskov's remarks suggest that Russia remains defiant despite increasing international calls for peace.
