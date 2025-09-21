French Mayors Defy Orders, Fly Palestinian Flags in Solidarity
Several French mayors plan to fly Palestinian flags on town halls defying government orders, aligning with France's expected recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN Assembly. The Interior Ministry opposes these displays, citing potential conflict. Mayors assert their actions symbolize solidarity with Palestine.
In defiance of government orders, several French mayors plan to raise Palestinian flags on town halls as France prepares to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly. This move highlights the increasing visibility of Palestinian flags in France amidst ongoing global conflicts.
The initiative, spearheaded by Socialist leader Olivier Faure, has gained momentum despite the Interior Ministry's warnings. The ministry cites risks of importing international conflicts into national territory, stressing the principle of neutrality in public service prohibits such flag displays on official buildings.
Supporters, like Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin and Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland, argue their actions symbolize solidarity with Palestinian efforts for state recognition. The French government's divisive stance on the issue underscores the broader debate around national and diplomatic priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
