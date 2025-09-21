French Mayors Defy Orders, Fly Palestinian Flags in Solidarity

In defiance of government orders, several French mayors plan to raise Palestinian flags on town halls as France prepares to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly. This move highlights the increasing visibility of Palestinian flags in France amidst ongoing global conflicts.

The initiative, spearheaded by Socialist leader Olivier Faure, has gained momentum despite the Interior Ministry's warnings. The ministry cites risks of importing international conflicts into national territory, stressing the principle of neutrality in public service prohibits such flag displays on official buildings.

Supporters, like Saint-Denis Mayor Mathieu Hanotin and Nantes Mayor Johanna Rolland, argue their actions symbolize solidarity with Palestinian efforts for state recognition. The French government's divisive stance on the issue underscores the broader debate around national and diplomatic priorities.

