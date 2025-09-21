Panic in Kolkata: Gym Shooting Sparks Investigation

A shooting incident unfolded in south Kolkata's busy Charu Market area on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community. Armed men opened fire at a local gym, causing panic among those present, according to police reports.

The assailants, disguised in raincoats and helmets, arrived on a two-wheeler and entered the gym situated on Deshapran Sashmal Road. Their target was the gym's owner, Joy Kamdar, but upon failing to locate him, they fired two rounds into the air, fleeing the scene soon after.

Police are thoroughly investigating the incident, exploring angles of business rivalry or extortion. Although no injuries were reported, authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspects. Statements from the gym owner and eyewitnesses have been recorded as the investigation continues.

