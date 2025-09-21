Left Menu

Panic in Kolkata: Gym Shooting Sparks Investigation

A shooting incident occurred at a gym in south Kolkata's Charu Market area, causing panic among patrons. The armed assailants, disguised with raincoats and helmets, targeted the gym owner but fled after discharging shots in the air. Investigation continues to determine motive, with no injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:06 IST
A shooting incident unfolded in south Kolkata's busy Charu Market area on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community. Armed men opened fire at a local gym, causing panic among those present, according to police reports.

The assailants, disguised in raincoats and helmets, arrived on a two-wheeler and entered the gym situated on Deshapran Sashmal Road. Their target was the gym's owner, Joy Kamdar, but upon failing to locate him, they fired two rounds into the air, fleeing the scene soon after.

Police are thoroughly investigating the incident, exploring angles of business rivalry or extortion. Although no injuries were reported, authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspects. Statements from the gym owner and eyewitnesses have been recorded as the investigation continues.

