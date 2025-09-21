Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shooting During Wedding at New Hampshire Country Club

A gunman opened fire at a wedding at the Sky Meadow Country Club in New Hampshire, killing one person and injuring two others. The deceased was identified as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare. The shooter, 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashua | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A tragic shooting occurred at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, during a wedding on Saturday. Authorities reported that one individual was killed and two others were injured in the alarming incident.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare, while the suspected shooter, Hunter Nadeau, 23, has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. Additional charges are anticipated as investigations proceed.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the gunman fired multiple shots, prompting attendees to seek cover. Law enforcement officials have assured the public that no further threat exists and emphasized the ongoing effort to uncover the shooter's motive.

