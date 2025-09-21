Tragedy Strikes: Shooting During Wedding at New Hampshire Country Club

A tragic shooting occurred at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, during a wedding on Saturday. Authorities reported that one individual was killed and two others were injured in the alarming incident.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare, while the suspected shooter, Hunter Nadeau, 23, has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. Additional charges are anticipated as investigations proceed.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the gunman fired multiple shots, prompting attendees to seek cover. Law enforcement officials have assured the public that no further threat exists and emphasized the ongoing effort to uncover the shooter's motive.