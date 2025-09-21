Pope Leo Condemns Forced Displacement in Gaza
Pope Leo criticized the forced displacement of Gaza civilians amid intensifying Israeli military actions, emphasizing that violence and revenge offer no future. He advocated for peace in the Holy Land, a region sacred to multiple religions, following a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church.
Pope Leo condemned the forced displacement of Gaza civilians on Sunday, as Israel stepped up its military operations in the region's main city. During his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo underscored that violence, forced exile, and revenge are not pathways to a sustainable future.
The Holy Land, which holds sacred significance for Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, includes areas of modern-day Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Egypt. The Pope's call for peace has gained urgency since Israel targeted Gaza's only Catholic church in July.
'The peoples need peace. Those who truly love them work for peace,' said the first Pope from the United States, highlighting his commitment to fostering peace in the conflicted region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
