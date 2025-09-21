Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns US Hike in H-1B Visa Fees

The CPI(M) has condemned the US decision to increase H-1B visa fees, calling it coercive. This move, endorsed by President Trump, burdens Indian professionals. CPI(M) urges the Indian government to resist US pressure and defend its nationals' interests. The fee hike impacts skilled Indian workers significantly.

Updated: 21-09-2025 18:08 IST
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized the United States for its decision to increase the fees for H-1B visas, describing it as another instance of coercive tactics to advance American trade interests at the cost of other nations.

The move was announced as US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation enforcing an annual fee of USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh) for H-1B visa holders. This development is anticipated to negatively impact a large number of Indian professionals working in the US.

The CPI(M) urged the Indian government to take a firm stand against these measures, arguing that the US's actions amount to bullying intended to compel India into complying with unjust tariff-related demands. The Left party criticized the Indian government's response and called for decisive action to protect the rights and livelihoods of Indian nationals.

