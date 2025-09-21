CPI(M) Condemns US Hike in H-1B Visa Fees

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticized the United States for its decision to increase the fees for H-1B visas, describing it as another instance of coercive tactics to advance American trade interests at the cost of other nations.

The move was announced as US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation enforcing an annual fee of USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 88 lakh) for H-1B visa holders. This development is anticipated to negatively impact a large number of Indian professionals working in the US.

The CPI(M) urged the Indian government to take a firm stand against these measures, arguing that the US's actions amount to bullying intended to compel India into complying with unjust tariff-related demands. The Left party criticized the Indian government's response and called for decisive action to protect the rights and livelihoods of Indian nationals.

