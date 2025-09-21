Notorious Drug Trafficker Finally Caught by Rajasthan's ATS

The Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan has captured a notorious history-sheeter, Shriram alias Sanjay Bishnoi, known for his involvement in drug trafficking, officials announced on Sunday.

According to ATS IG Vikas Kumar, the arrest is part of active efforts targeting criminals with bounties. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been set by the Barmer SP for Bishnoi's capture.

With 23 pending cases over the last 15 years, primarily linked to drug trafficking and the arms act, Bishnoi shifted from running a utensil business in 2010 to working alongside gangs headed by traffickers Bhagirath Jyani and Khartar Ram Jat. Despite prior imprisonments in 2012 and 2020, he absconded while on parole in April, hiding in Jodhpur and Barmer districts.

