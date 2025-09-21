Judiciary Unveils Game-Changing Digital Dashboard for Accident Victims

The digital age's embrace of tradition took another leap forward as Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant unveiled a groundbreaking digital dashboard intended for streamlining compensation for motor accident victims in Madhya Pradesh.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's directive from April 22, 2025, the 'Dashboard for Claimant Reimbursement and Deposit System for Motor Accident Claims Tribunal' was developed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aims to create a centralized repository where compensation details, as outlined under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Employees' Compensation Act, are routinely updated.

Justice Kant emphasized the significance of this technological advancement, highlighting its role in simplifying justice delivery and addressing the needs of families affected by accidents. He praised Madhya Pradesh's judiciary for its efficient implementation, setting a benchmark for other states to emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)