Tragic Kidnapping and Murder Shocks Central Delhi Community

A four-year-old boy in Central Delhi was tragically killed by a teenage neighbor as an act of revenge. The heartbreaking event unfolded after a series of familial disputes. The juvenile, already facing past quarrels, lured the young boy and committed the crime. Community tensions have escalated following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:19 IST
A heartbreaking incident sent shockwaves through Central Delhi's Anand Parbat area when a four-year-old boy was kidnapped and tragically killed. The alleged perpetrator was identified as a 15-year-old neighbor, who took the boy out of revenge after a familial dispute. This unsettling event has deeply affected the local community, sparking demands for justice.

The saga began when the child went missing after returning from tuition, prompting a police investigation. CCTV footage revealed the boy last seen with the accused neighbor. Upon interrogation, the teenager confessed to luring the boy to a remote location, where he pushed him off a cliff and struck him with a stone. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries, leaving the community in mourning.

The juvenile, identified as a resident of Taliwalan Basti and a class 10 dropout, has been sent to a correctional home. Tensions remain high, with locals gathering to demand accountability and justice for the grieving family. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in order to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

