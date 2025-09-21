Left Menu

Tragedy in Rewari: Arrest Made in Five-Year-Old's Death

In Haryana's Rewari district, a man named Roshan has been arrested for the alleged murder of his live-in partner's five-year-old daughter. The charge came after a domestic altercation led to the child's death. The local police have detailed the events leading to the unfortunate incident.

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Rewari district, a man named Roshan has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner's five-year-old daughter. The tragedy unfolded last Wednesday, as police sources revealed. An altercation between Roshan and the girl's mother preceded the dreadful event.

According to the police, the disturbing crime occurred after the girl, left alone in their rented accommodation, cried for her mother. Roshan, agitated by the child's cries, reportedly knocked her to the floor in anger, resulting in her death.

Roshan, who hails from Bihar, fled immediately after the incident. However, swift action by the police, prompted by neighbor reports, led to his arrest. Authorities have charged him with murder, and an investigation is underway to ensure justice is served for the young victim.

