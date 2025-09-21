Left Menu

Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment

A 29-year-old teacher in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide due to harassment from two colleagues. Her husband, informed by police while he was in Assam, filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused. The teacher hailed from Assam and had moved to Hyderabad eight years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:31 IST
Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a 29-year-old private school teacher was found dead in an apparent suicide, reportedly driven by harassment from two male colleagues. The alleged harassment had reportedly been ongoing for six months, intensifying after her husband's departure for Assam on September 15.

The teacher's husband lodged a formal complaint with the Adibatla police, alleging indecent behavior by the colleagues, which he believes led to his wife's drastic action. The couple had moved to Hyderabad eight years prior, following their love marriage in Assam.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the two colleagues, who are now in custody, as investigations continue into the serious allegations made by the grieving husband.

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025