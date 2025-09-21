Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a 29-year-old private school teacher was found dead in an apparent suicide, reportedly driven by harassment from two male colleagues. The alleged harassment had reportedly been ongoing for six months, intensifying after her husband's departure for Assam on September 15.

The teacher's husband lodged a formal complaint with the Adibatla police, alleging indecent behavior by the colleagues, which he believes led to his wife's drastic action. The couple had moved to Hyderabad eight years prior, following their love marriage in Assam.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the two colleagues, who are now in custody, as investigations continue into the serious allegations made by the grieving husband.