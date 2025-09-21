Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment
A 29-year-old teacher in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide due to harassment from two colleagues. Her husband, informed by police while he was in Assam, filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused. The teacher hailed from Assam and had moved to Hyderabad eight years ago.
In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a 29-year-old private school teacher was found dead in an apparent suicide, reportedly driven by harassment from two male colleagues. The alleged harassment had reportedly been ongoing for six months, intensifying after her husband's departure for Assam on September 15.
The teacher's husband lodged a formal complaint with the Adibatla police, alleging indecent behavior by the colleagues, which he believes led to his wife's drastic action. The couple had moved to Hyderabad eight years prior, following their love marriage in Assam.
The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the two colleagues, who are now in custody, as investigations continue into the serious allegations made by the grieving husband.
