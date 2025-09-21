Tragic Drone Strike in Bint Jbeil: Civilian Casualties Highlight Tensions

An Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil has resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The attack, which targeted a motorbike and a vehicle, is part of Israel's ongoing operations against Hezbollah positions since a truce was brokered between Israel and Lebanon. Tensions have been heightened following over a year of conflict that began with the war in Gaza.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has strongly condemned the strike, describing it as a 'blatant crime against civilians' and a message of intimidation. The incident occurs amid discussions about disarmament pressures on Hezbollah, which the group argues is premature while Israeli forces continue operations in the region.