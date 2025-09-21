NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed search operations across five locations in Kolkata and Bangaon, West Bengal, apprehending two men linked to a minor's trafficking case, authorities reported on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Amir Ali Shekh and Amal Krishna Mondal from North 24 Parganas, face charges related to the illegal trafficking of a Bangladeshi girl under the guise of employment, trapping her in exploitation, according to an NIA release.

The operations resulted in the seizure of large sums of Indian, Bangladeshi, and various foreign currencies, alongside critical incriminating documents. These developments signify a crucial stride in the NIA's mission to dismantle the human trafficking rings operating across the India-Bangladesh border, as mentioned in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)