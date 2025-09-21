Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Ukrainian forces escalated their offensive against Russia's Belgorod region, causing fatalities and injuries, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. A woman and a man lost their lives in separate attacks, with nine others injured.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, shelling by Ukrainian forces resulted in one death and 14 injured, including an infant. Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-appointed governor, reported the incident.

The ongoing conflict has seen regular attacks since Russia's military intervention in Ukraine began in February 2022. Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)