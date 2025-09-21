Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed
A plea has been submitted to the Delhi High Court to remove Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt's graves from Tihar jail, arguing their presence glorifies terrorism. Filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, the petition claims the graves violate prison rules and pose a threat to national security.
- Country:
- India
A legal plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting the removal of terrorist graves from Tihar jail premises. The graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt, both convicted and executed for acts of terrorism, are at the center of this filing.
The plea, submitted by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, argues that the graves' presence in a state-controlled prison is both illegal and unconstitutional, alleging it transforms Tihar jail into a "radical pilgrimage" site, undermining national security. It emphasizes the need for relocating the remains secretly to prevent the glorification of terrorism.
Citing the Delhi Prisons Rules, the petition notes that the existence of these graves violates regulations mandating non-glorification and public safety. The plea insists on urgent court intervention for the removal and secure relocation of the graves, comparing the action to previous secure disposals of executed terrorists' remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tihar
- jail
- graves
- terrorism
- plea
- Delhi
- High Court
- Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh
- Afzal Guru
- Maqbool Bhatt
ALSO READ
Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent ministers, officers more frequently to region: PM in Arunachal.
Delhi High Court Denounces Misuse of Writ Jurisdiction in Property Disputes
Delhi University's Ramanujan College Principal Suspended Amid Allegations
GST Reforms Herald Early Diwali for Delhi's Traders
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer