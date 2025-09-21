Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

A legal plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting the removal of terrorist graves from Tihar jail premises. The graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt, both convicted and executed for acts of terrorism, are at the center of this filing.

The plea, submitted by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, argues that the graves' presence in a state-controlled prison is both illegal and unconstitutional, alleging it transforms Tihar jail into a "radical pilgrimage" site, undermining national security. It emphasizes the need for relocating the remains secretly to prevent the glorification of terrorism.

Citing the Delhi Prisons Rules, the petition notes that the existence of these graves violates regulations mandating non-glorification and public safety. The plea insists on urgent court intervention for the removal and secure relocation of the graves, comparing the action to previous secure disposals of executed terrorists' remains.

