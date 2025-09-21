Left Menu

Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed

A plea has been submitted to the Delhi High Court to remove Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt's graves from Tihar jail, arguing their presence glorifies terrorism. Filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, the petition claims the graves violate prison rules and pose a threat to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:06 IST
Tihar Controversy: Plea Against Terrorist Graves Filed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting the removal of terrorist graves from Tihar jail premises. The graves of Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Bhatt, both convicted and executed for acts of terrorism, are at the center of this filing.

The plea, submitted by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, argues that the graves' presence in a state-controlled prison is both illegal and unconstitutional, alleging it transforms Tihar jail into a "radical pilgrimage" site, undermining national security. It emphasizes the need for relocating the remains secretly to prevent the glorification of terrorism.

Citing the Delhi Prisons Rules, the petition notes that the existence of these graves violates regulations mandating non-glorification and public safety. The plea insists on urgent court intervention for the removal and secure relocation of the graves, comparing the action to previous secure disposals of executed terrorists' remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than what it got during Congress rule: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Arunachal got Rs 1 lakh crore from Centre in last 10 yrs, 16 times more than...

 India
2
Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

Chennai One: Revolutionizing Public Transport with Integrated Ticketing

 India
3
Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Call

Controversial Dismissal Spurs Pakistan's Salman Agha to Question Umpire's Ca...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent ministers, officers more frequently to region: PM in Arunachal.

Knew that Northeast couldn't be developed sitting in Delhi, so sent minister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025