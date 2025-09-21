Left Menu

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Zenito Cardoso, a known history-sheeter, was arrested for allegedly orchestrating an attack on activist Rama Kankonkar, leaving him seriously injured. The motive appears to be an old enmity. The assault has drawn widespread condemnation, with political figures vowing swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police apprehended notorious history-sheeter Zenito Cardoso on Sunday for allegedly orchestrating the brutal attack on activist Rama Kankonkar last week, according to law enforcement sources.

Cardoso's involvement came to light after interrogating seven arrested gang members linked to the violent incident near Panaji, confirmed Superintendent of Police, Rahul Gupta. Kankonkar sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The incident, rooted in an old enmity, has spurred outrage among social activists and political figures. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured swift justice, emphasizing that none involved in the attack will evade arrest and prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

