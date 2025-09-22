Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Man Saved After Plunge from Kasheli Bridge

A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district sustained serious injuries after jumping into a creek early Monday morning. Identified as Avinash Govind Utekar, he was rescued by local police and fire personnel. The reasons for his suicide attempt remain unclear and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:38 IST
A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Monday after jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, authorities reported.

The incident occurred at 2:49 a.m. when Avinash Govind Utekar, a resident of Vangani, leaped from the Kasheli Bridge, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

Prompted by alerts, police and fire brigade teams, aided by locals, successfully rescued the man from the creek. He was subsequently admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa with serious facial injuries. An investigation into his suicide attempt is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

