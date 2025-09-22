Uproar in Manila: Corruption Scandal Ignites Clashes

Marked by turmoil, recent events in Manila saw Philippine police detain 49 people accused of assaulting officers with rocks and bottles amid protests against a sweeping corruption scandal.

Thousands gathered peacefully in the capital to denounce corruption linked to flood-control projects, but a faction turned disruptive, resulting in significant chaos and unrest.

Police efforts to control the situation involved tear gas deployment to disperse the troublemakers, while officials vowed to hold those responsible for the violence accountable as public demand for accountability surges.

