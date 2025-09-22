Left Menu

Turmoil and Transition: Nepal's Dramatic Anti-Corruption Protests

A panel has been established by Nepal's interim government to investigate violent anti-corruption protests that resulted in 74 deaths and over 2,100 injuries. The demonstrations, initially spearheaded by the younger generation against corruption and unemployment, saw significant violence and property damage, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:44 IST
Turmoil and Transition: Nepal's Dramatic Anti-Corruption Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An interim government in Nepal, under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, has initiated an investigation into the recent string of anti-corruption protests that left 74 people dead. Initiated by Gen Z, these protests spiraled into unprecedented violence, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The violent demonstrations, calling for an end to corruption and demanding jobs, rapidly descended into chaos marked by the destruction of government offices and property believed to be linked to corrupt politicians. Over 2,100 individuals were injured during these clashes, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents in recent decades within the Himalayan nation.

A three-member panel, led by retired judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, has been tasked with investigating the loss of life and property damage, aiming to hold accountable those responsible for the violence. Former PM Oli, on social media, called for an inquiry while denying police involvement in the fatal shootings, attributing the violence to external infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in India's Crypto Landscape

CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in Ind...

 Global
2
Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call

Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call

 India
3
Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

 India
4
Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, alleges PM Modi at rally in Arunachal.

Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, all...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025