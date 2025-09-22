Turmoil and Transition: Nepal's Dramatic Anti-Corruption Protests

An interim government in Nepal, under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, has initiated an investigation into the recent string of anti-corruption protests that left 74 people dead. Initiated by Gen Z, these protests spiraled into unprecedented violence, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The violent demonstrations, calling for an end to corruption and demanding jobs, rapidly descended into chaos marked by the destruction of government offices and property believed to be linked to corrupt politicians. Over 2,100 individuals were injured during these clashes, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents in recent decades within the Himalayan nation.

A three-member panel, led by retired judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, has been tasked with investigating the loss of life and property damage, aiming to hold accountable those responsible for the violence. Former PM Oli, on social media, called for an inquiry while denying police involvement in the fatal shootings, attributing the violence to external infiltration.

