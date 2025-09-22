Viksit Bharat: Pioneering India's Future Through Public Policy

The Jindal Policy Conclave 2025, held in Sonipat, spotlighted India's strategic autonomy to coincide with its 2047 centenary. Former Union Minister Manish Tewari highlighted the importance of maintaining democracy amidst regional undemocratic shifts. The focus lay on political stability, social cohesion, and reducing inequality to solidify India's global influence.

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik underscored the role of public policy as a tool for channeling national ambitions at O.P. Jindal Global University. He emphasized the importance of evidence-based frameworks for nurturing future leaders in a complex global landscape, advocating for policy as an aspirational instrument for transformation.

The conclave featured discussions on themes like the Directive Principles of State Policy and India's media landscape. Encouraging dialogue among academics and policymakers aims to catalyze India's development. The event emphasized collective engagement to push for meaningful reforms that align with India's developmental aspirations for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)