Ramaphosa Leads SA at UNGA-80 With Focus on Peace, SDGs, Trade and Climate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York City to lead South Africa’s delegation at the High-Level Segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80), which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter. The session is being held under the theme: “Better together: 80 Years and more for peace, development and human rights.”

Ramaphosa is joined by a high-level delegation including Ministers Ronald Lamola (International Relations and Cooperation), Parks Tau (Trade, Industry and Competition), Sindisiwe Chikunga (Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities), Dr Dion George (Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment), Maropene Ramokgopa (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation), Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (Health) and Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele (Communications and Digital Technologies).

Focus on Peace and Conflict Resolution

The Presidency confirmed that the President will participate in a Two-State Solution High-Level Meeting co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Al Saud. The meeting will reaffirm international commitments to a Palestinian state alongside Israel and seek practical steps toward its implementation.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver South Africa’s address to the General Debate on Tuesday, where he will amplify the voice of the Global South and stress the need for robust multilateralism, dialogue, and human rights protections.

South Africa will use the platform to highlight ongoing conflicts — including the genocide in Gaza, the wars in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the crisis in Ukraine. “South Africa will leverage its proven reputation as a trusted mediator to build bridges between opposing sides and advocate for dialogue over discord,” the Presidency said.

Championing Sustainable Development

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will attend the Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy, convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The summit will focus on mobilising resources to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As current Chair of the G20, South Africa will advocate for a global economy that is more equitable, resilient, and inclusive, pointing out that developing countries are bearing the brunt of economic shocks, climate change, and global inequality.

Health and Human Rights

In his capacity as Chair of the Global Leaders Network on Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health, Ramaphosa will convene a high-level meeting on recommitting to health and rights. The event will be co-chaired by Botswana’s President Boko Duma and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who now chairs the Partnerships for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

The Presidency described the meeting as “a powerful opportunity for global advocacy, agenda setting, and cross-sectoral engagement” to elevate health and rights as a cornerstone of peace, security, and sustainable development.

Driving Climate Action

The President will also take part in a Special High-Level Event on Climate Action, convened by Guterres and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The gathering will bring together governments, business leaders, and civil society to discuss urgent actions on mitigation, adaptation, finance, and information integrity — aligning with the Paris Agreement and preparations for COP30.

Trade, Investment, and Foreign Relations

On the margins of UNGA-80, Ramaphosa will advance South Africa’s economic diplomacy agenda. He is expected to meet leading US companies and participate in a Trade and Investment Executive Dialogue, hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce.

The US remains one of South Africa’s most significant economic partners, ranking among the top five export destinations and accounting for 7.5% of South Africa’s global exports, while also being a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Ramaphosa will further represent South Africa in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he will lead the high-level opening segment. The Presidency emphasised that the G20 continues to play “a pivotal role” in shaping economic cooperation that contributes to lasting global peace.

The President is also scheduled for several bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to peacebuilding, inclusive development, and global cooperation.

A Broader Message

In his engagements, Ramaphosa is expected to underline that multilateralism must be revitalised if the UN is to remain relevant in addressing global crises. South Africa will stress that peace, sustainability, and inclusivity are inseparable — and that the Global South must play a more central role in shaping the future of global governance.