Supreme Court Upholds Use of Temple Land for Vijayawada Utsav

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea contesting an Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling, allowing the utilization of endowment land for the 'Vijayawada Utsav' exhibition.

A bench comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra declined to interfere with the High Court decision dated September 17.

The case involved the use of temple land in Godugupeta, Machilipatnam, with a previous single judge's order opposing the land's commercial use being stayed by the division bench.

