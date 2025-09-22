Supreme Court Upholds Use of Temple Land for Vijayawada Utsav
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging an Andhra Pradesh High Court decision permitting the use of temple land for Vijayawada Utsav. A division bench stayed a previous order halting the land's commercial use for the event, involving a 56-day exhibition on temple grounds against Rs 45 lakh payment.
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea contesting an Andhra Pradesh High Court ruling, allowing the utilization of endowment land for the 'Vijayawada Utsav' exhibition.
A bench comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra declined to interfere with the High Court decision dated September 17.
The case involved the use of temple land in Godugupeta, Machilipatnam, with a previous single judge's order opposing the land's commercial use being stayed by the division bench.
