Left Menu

Decisive Blow to Naxal Leadership on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border

Security forces claimed a significant victory against Naxalites, killing two top leaders near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. This marks another step in dismantling the Naxal leadership, with 249 insurgents eliminated this year. Explosives and propaganda materials were also recovered from the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:36 IST
Decisive Blow to Naxal Leadership on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust offensive against Naxalite insurgency, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced another strategic victory along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Security forces successfully neutralized two central committee leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the dense forests of Abujhmad.

According to police accounts, a fierce gunfight erupted early in the morning when a security team encountered the rebels during an area sweep. Following the skirmish, the recovery team found bodies of two insurgents, identified as Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, along with an AK-47, explosives, and propaganda material.

This operation forms part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the leadership tier of the Naxalite movement, which has already resulted in the deaths of 249 insurgents in Chhattisgarh this year. Previous operations, such as the September 11 crackdown in Gariaband district, further emphasize the sustained pressure on these militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

 India
3
US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

 United States
4
Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025