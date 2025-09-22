Decisive Blow to Naxal Leadership on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border
Security forces claimed a significant victory against Naxalites, killing two top leaders near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. This marks another step in dismantling the Naxal leadership, with 249 insurgents eliminated this year. Explosives and propaganda materials were also recovered from the site.
- Country:
- India
In a robust offensive against Naxalite insurgency, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced another strategic victory along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Security forces successfully neutralized two central committee leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the dense forests of Abujhmad.
According to police accounts, a fierce gunfight erupted early in the morning when a security team encountered the rebels during an area sweep. Following the skirmish, the recovery team found bodies of two insurgents, identified as Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, along with an AK-47, explosives, and propaganda material.
This operation forms part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the leadership tier of the Naxalite movement, which has already resulted in the deaths of 249 insurgents in Chhattisgarh this year. Previous operations, such as the September 11 crackdown in Gariaband district, further emphasize the sustained pressure on these militant groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Praises Cooperative Reforms and Advocates Organic Farming in Gujarat
Operation Kavach 10.0: Delhi Police's Massive Crackdown on Drugs and Crime
Tragic Encounter: Villager Killed by Elephant in Jharkhand
Operation Kavach-10.0: A Massive Crackdown on Crime in Delhi
Amit Shah Promotes Organic Farming with New GST Benefits for Farmers