Decisive Blow to Naxal Leadership on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border

In a robust offensive against Naxalite insurgency, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced another strategic victory along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border. Security forces successfully neutralized two central committee leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the dense forests of Abujhmad.

According to police accounts, a fierce gunfight erupted early in the morning when a security team encountered the rebels during an area sweep. Following the skirmish, the recovery team found bodies of two insurgents, identified as Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, along with an AK-47, explosives, and propaganda material.

This operation forms part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle the leadership tier of the Naxalite movement, which has already resulted in the deaths of 249 insurgents in Chhattisgarh this year. Previous operations, such as the September 11 crackdown in Gariaband district, further emphasize the sustained pressure on these militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)