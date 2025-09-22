Fake IAS Officer's Multi-Crore Scam Busted: RGSM Scheme Dupes Vendors Nationwide
Saurabh Singh, posing as an IAS officer, was arrested for defrauding vendors of over Rs 2 crore through a fake trust and website under the RGSM scheme. He, along with associates Ratnakar and Anita Upadhyay, misled vendors to supply uniforms without payment and collected large sums in the pretense of commission.
- Country:
- India
Saurabh Singh, masquerading as an IAS officer, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding vendors of more than Rs 2 crore under a fictitious trust associated with the Rashtriya Gramin Saksharta Mission (RGSM), authorities disclosed on Monday.
Singh was apprehended on September 15 in Lucknow after extensive surveillance efforts encompassing both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. His accomplices, Ratnakar alias Karunakar Upadhyay and Anita Upadhyay, were detained earlier in July.
The trio allegedly orchestrated a scheme by creating a fraudulent trust and website mimicking an official government initiative, circulated fake tender documents, and utilized forged letterheads to establish credibility, Additional Police Commissioner Amrutha Guguloth of the Economic Offences Wing reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAS officer
- scam
- RGSM scheme
- fraud
- vendors
- multi-crore
- arrest
- forgery
- tenders
- uniforms
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Greater Noida: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife
Arrest of 22 Sparks Controversy Over Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Meerut
A Retired Bank Officer Falls Victim to a Multi-Crore Fraud by Nephew
Exotic Bird Theft Ring Busted: Arrest in Maharashtra Smuggling Case
CBI Arrests Key Operative in Major Cybercrime Bust