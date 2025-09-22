Left Menu

Fake IAS Officer's Multi-Crore Scam Busted: RGSM Scheme Dupes Vendors Nationwide

Saurabh Singh, posing as an IAS officer, was arrested for defrauding vendors of over Rs 2 crore through a fake trust and website under the RGSM scheme. He, along with associates Ratnakar and Anita Upadhyay, misled vendors to supply uniforms without payment and collected large sums in the pretense of commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:43 IST
Fake IAS Officer's Multi-Crore Scam Busted: RGSM Scheme Dupes Vendors Nationwide
scam
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Singh, masquerading as an IAS officer, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding vendors of more than Rs 2 crore under a fictitious trust associated with the Rashtriya Gramin Saksharta Mission (RGSM), authorities disclosed on Monday.

Singh was apprehended on September 15 in Lucknow after extensive surveillance efforts encompassing both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. His accomplices, Ratnakar alias Karunakar Upadhyay and Anita Upadhyay, were detained earlier in July.

The trio allegedly orchestrated a scheme by creating a fraudulent trust and website mimicking an official government initiative, circulated fake tender documents, and utilized forged letterheads to establish credibility, Additional Police Commissioner Amrutha Guguloth of the Economic Offences Wing reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

Uttar Pradesh Embarks on Outsourcing Overhaul with New Corporation

 India
3
US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

US-Venezuela Relations Tested by Recent Tensions

 United States
4
Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

Belgian Mastermind Pascal Kina Joins Kalinga Lancers as Technical Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025