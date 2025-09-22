Fake IAS Officer's Multi-Crore Scam Busted: RGSM Scheme Dupes Vendors Nationwide

Saurabh Singh, masquerading as an IAS officer, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding vendors of more than Rs 2 crore under a fictitious trust associated with the Rashtriya Gramin Saksharta Mission (RGSM), authorities disclosed on Monday.

Singh was apprehended on September 15 in Lucknow after extensive surveillance efforts encompassing both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. His accomplices, Ratnakar alias Karunakar Upadhyay and Anita Upadhyay, were detained earlier in July.

The trio allegedly orchestrated a scheme by creating a fraudulent trust and website mimicking an official government initiative, circulated fake tender documents, and utilized forged letterheads to establish credibility, Additional Police Commissioner Amrutha Guguloth of the Economic Offences Wing reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)