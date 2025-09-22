Unrest Erupts Over Public Installation of 'I Love Mohammad' Boards

Tensions soared in the Manohar Nagar area as clashes erupted between police and a procession following the unauthorized display of 'I Love Mohammad' boards. The incident occurred under the watch of Kanpur Police, escalating into unrest when Hindu groups perceived it as a deliberate provocation.

Following the installation in Syed Nagar, a procession without official permission took place in Unnao, further stirring the situation. The police intervened aggressively to halt the procession, which resulted in stones being allegedly thrown, thereby heightening the tension.

Authorities have responded by filing additional FIRs and making arrests to restore calm. Senior police figures, alongside local leaders, are urging for peace and dialogue, emphasizing legal repercussions for violations. The city's administration continues its focus on fostering a peaceful resolution.