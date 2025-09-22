Left Menu

Unrest Erupts Over Public Installation of 'I Love Mohammad' Boards

Tensions flared in Manohar Nagar after a procession clashed with police due to unauthorized installation of 'I Love Mohammad' boards in Kanpur. Hindu groups saw it as provocative, leading to protests. Further clashes in Unnao prompted a police intervention and arrests. Authorities urge for peaceful discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:47 IST
Unrest Erupts Over Public Installation of 'I Love Mohammad' Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in the Manohar Nagar area as clashes erupted between police and a procession following the unauthorized display of 'I Love Mohammad' boards. The incident occurred under the watch of Kanpur Police, escalating into unrest when Hindu groups perceived it as a deliberate provocation.

Following the installation in Syed Nagar, a procession without official permission took place in Unnao, further stirring the situation. The police intervened aggressively to halt the procession, which resulted in stones being allegedly thrown, thereby heightening the tension.

Authorities have responded by filing additional FIRs and making arrests to restore calm. Senior police figures, alongside local leaders, are urging for peace and dialogue, emphasizing legal repercussions for violations. The city's administration continues its focus on fostering a peaceful resolution.

