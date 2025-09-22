Tragic Explosion in Tirah Valley Sparks Outcry

A tragic explosion in northwest Pakistan's Tirah Valley has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals, including women and children. The explosion reportedly occurred at a compound used by the Pakistani Taliban, housing a significant amount of explosive materials.

Local residents assert that the explosion was the result of an airstrike conducted in the Matur Dara area by Pakistani military jets, though authorities maintain that the explosion was accidental, caused by stored explosives. This act claimed the lives of both civilians and militants.

In response to the tragedy, the community is demanding accountability and increased protection. Protests have erupted with accusations of government negligence, while human rights organizations call for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.

