Tragic Explosion in Tirah Valley Sparks Outcry

At least 24 people, including women and children, died in northwest Pakistan when explosive materials stored by the Pakistani Taliban exploded. Residents claim an airstrike caused the blast, but local officials blame stored explosives. This incident highlights ongoing security and safety concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic explosion in northwest Pakistan's Tirah Valley has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals, including women and children. The explosion reportedly occurred at a compound used by the Pakistani Taliban, housing a significant amount of explosive materials.

Local residents assert that the explosion was the result of an airstrike conducted in the Matur Dara area by Pakistani military jets, though authorities maintain that the explosion was accidental, caused by stored explosives. This act claimed the lives of both civilians and militants.

In response to the tragedy, the community is demanding accountability and increased protection. Protests have erupted with accusations of government negligence, while human rights organizations call for an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.

