Left Menu

Bail Denied: MCOCA Court Keeps Bishnoi Gang Member in Custody

A special court has denied bail to Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari, a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, linked to the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence in 2024. The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act court continues to hold Chaudhari and others in custody as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:55 IST
Bail Denied: MCOCA Court Keeps Bishnoi Gang Member in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court denied bail to an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari, related to a shooting at actor Salman Khan's residence last year.

The bail plea was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav. The detailed verdict has not yet been released.

The shooting incident, executed by bike-borne individuals Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, occurred outside Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra West on April 14, 2024. Chaudhari allegedly recced and filmed the area before the shooting, sending it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted suspect. Chaudhari, Gupta, Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh remain in judicial custody. Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

Race Against Time: Averting a Government Shutdown

 United States
2
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'

 United States
3
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
4
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025