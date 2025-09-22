Bail Denied: MCOCA Court Keeps Bishnoi Gang Member in Custody

A special court denied bail to an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari, related to a shooting at actor Salman Khan's residence last year.

The bail plea was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav. The detailed verdict has not yet been released.

The shooting incident, executed by bike-borne individuals Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, occurred outside Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra West on April 14, 2024. Chaudhari allegedly recced and filmed the area before the shooting, sending it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted suspect. Chaudhari, Gupta, Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh remain in judicial custody. Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)