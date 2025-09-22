Left Menu

Philanthropist Sudha Murty Targeted in Telecom Scam

A case has been filed after Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty reported a scam attempt. An individual, pretending to be from the Ministry of Telecommunications, tried to extract her personal data by falsely claiming issues with her mobile number. The incident is now under police investigation.

Updated: 22-09-2025 20:13 IST
BENGALURU - A police case has been initiated following a complaint lodged by Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty. Murty reported being targeted in a scam where an individual impersonating a Ministry of Telecommunications employee attempted to acquire her personal information.

The incident occurred on September 5, when Murty received a call claiming her mobile number was improperly registered without Aadhaar linkage. The caller also threatened that her services would be disconnected at noon while falsely alleging access to obscene content from her number.

The number, falsely appearing as originating from the Telecom Department according to True Caller, prompted Murty to file a complaint with Bengaluru's Cyber Crime Police. As investigations proceed, the case highlights the ongoing issue of phone-based scams.

