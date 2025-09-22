Left Menu

Indonesia's Military Role: Beyond Defence

Indonesia's defense ministry aired a full-page ad in Kompas, presenting and supporting military-led civilian programs amid criticism of President Prabowo's extended military influence. The ad outlines military involvement in education, health, and agriculture, sparking concerns about a possible return to military dominance in governance.

22-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's defense ministry placed a full-page advertisement in the country's largest newspaper Monday, defending its non-defensive activities managed by the military, amid critiques of its growing role under President Prabowo Subianto.

Since Prabowo's election last year, the number of military personnel in government roles has increased, and the military has been integrated into various national programs.

The ad, titled 'No Longer Just Military: Indonesian-style People's Defense,' discusses the Ministry's transformation into a people-focused defense system engaged in cross-sector collaborations, including education, agriculture, and health. Despite concerns over militarization, the ad claims these measures build national resilience.

