Gang Warfare Unleashes Havoc in Ecuadorian Prison

In a harrowing outbreak of violence, a prison riot triggered by gang rivalries unfolded in southern Ecuador, culminating in the death of 14 individuals and injuring another 14, as confirmed by the local police chief.

The confrontation at a Machala prison, located south of Guayaquil, involved prisoners clashing with authorities, leading to the tragic death of a guard and the kidnapping of several officers, according to Police Chief William Calle in his report to TV network Ecuavisa. 'Inside the facility, inmates were firing guns and detonating bombs and grenades,' Calle reported.

The situation saw a temporary escape of prisoners, 13 of whom have been apprehended, Calle noted. Authorities regained control of the prison after approximately 40 minutes. This incident adds to the series of violent clashes in Ecuador's correctional facilities, where gang power struggles for territory are a recurring issue. The government under President Daniel Noboa is intensifying efforts to tackle these crimes.