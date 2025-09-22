Left Menu

Gang Warfare Unleashes Havoc in Ecuadorian Prison

A deadly prison riot erupted in southern Ecuador, leaving 14 dead and 14 injured as gang members clashed and attacked authorities. The chaos in Machala saw a guard killed and officers kidnapped, highlighting ongoing challenges in Ecuador's prison system as the government seeks to curb gang control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:20 IST
Gang Warfare Unleashes Havoc in Ecuadorian Prison
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing outbreak of violence, a prison riot triggered by gang rivalries unfolded in southern Ecuador, culminating in the death of 14 individuals and injuring another 14, as confirmed by the local police chief.

The confrontation at a Machala prison, located south of Guayaquil, involved prisoners clashing with authorities, leading to the tragic death of a guard and the kidnapping of several officers, according to Police Chief William Calle in his report to TV network Ecuavisa. 'Inside the facility, inmates were firing guns and detonating bombs and grenades,' Calle reported.

The situation saw a temporary escape of prisoners, 13 of whom have been apprehended, Calle noted. Authorities regained control of the prison after approximately 40 minutes. This incident adds to the series of violent clashes in Ecuador's correctional facilities, where gang power struggles for territory are a recurring issue. The government under President Daniel Noboa is intensifying efforts to tackle these crimes.

TRENDING

1
Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

Telangana CM Pushes for Swift Highway Development

 India
2
Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

 India
3
U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New H-1B Visa Fees

 Global
4
Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

Haryana's Development Drive: A New Era of Rural Transformation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025