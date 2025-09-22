Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty Thwarts Phishing Attempt

A case has been registered after Sudha Murty reported a phishing attempt by an individual posing as a telecom official. The person sought her personal data under false pretenses and threatened service disruption. The Bangalore Cyber Crime Police are investigating the incident under the Information Technology Act.

Rajya Sabha member and noted philanthropist Sudha Murty reported an alleged phishing attempt to the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police, officials confirmed Monday. The assailant, claiming to be from the Ministry of Telecommunications, sought her personal details under false pretenses.

The incident occurred on September 5 when Murty received a call from an unidentified person. This individual falsely claimed a connection to the Ministry of Telecommunications, alleging that Murty's mobile number was improperly linked to her Aadhaar. He also warned that obscene videos were being accessed from her number and threatened service disconnection.

The caller's identity was further questioned when it was revealed he posed as a telecom department employee, said the FIR. Bengaluru police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and are currently investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

