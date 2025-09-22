Streamlining Pension: SPARSH Sets New Standards in Defence Administration

The System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH) has made significant strides in addressing pension-related issues for defence personnel, having resolved 87% of legacy discrepancies. Officials report that the average time for grievance resolution has decreased from 56 days to just 20 days.

Deemed the world's largest pension scheme for defence staff, SPARSH is recognized for its transparency and efficiency. It integrates various administrative layers into a cohesive system, reducing delays and upholding the dignity of pensioners, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Currently, over 31.54 lakh defence pensioners in India and Nepal are serviced by SPARSH, which operates through a network of 202 Defence Accounts Department offices, 4.63 lakh Common Service Centres, and more than 5,200 bank branches.

