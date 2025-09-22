Streamlining Pension: SPARSH Sets New Standards in Defence Administration
SPARSH, the world's largest pension system for defence personnel, has dramatically improved its processes, resolving 87% of legacy discrepancies and reducing grievance resolution time significantly. Currently, it serves over 31.54 lakh defence pensioners across India and Nepal, standing as a model of transparency and efficiency in governance.
- Country:
- India
The System for Pension Administration-Raksha (SPARSH) has made significant strides in addressing pension-related issues for defence personnel, having resolved 87% of legacy discrepancies. Officials report that the average time for grievance resolution has decreased from 56 days to just 20 days.
Deemed the world's largest pension scheme for defence staff, SPARSH is recognized for its transparency and efficiency. It integrates various administrative layers into a cohesive system, reducing delays and upholding the dignity of pensioners, according to a statement from the defence ministry.
Currently, over 31.54 lakh defence pensioners in India and Nepal are serviced by SPARSH, which operates through a network of 202 Defence Accounts Department offices, 4.63 lakh Common Service Centres, and more than 5,200 bank branches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
